The Celestials arrive in the Ultimate Universe to rain down destruction as the alt-reality turns 2 years old

Marvel's Ultimate Universe is about to come to an end partway into its third year of publication, following the impending battle between the world's heroes that its maniacal creator the Maker. Before that, an upcoming one-shot titled Ultimate Universe: Two Years In will set the stage for Ultimate Endgame, the story that will mark the end of the story and of the comic line.

Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 is written by Deniz Camp and Alex Paknadel, with art credited to "superstars from across the Marvel Universe." Going by the pages in the gallery below, those artists include Javier Pulido, Phil Noto, Francesco Manna, Lee Ferguson, and Pat Boutin.

The preview follows the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy as they travel the cosmos recruiting characters for the battle against the Maker, including Ultimate Daredevil, Ultimate MODOK, Ultimate Phoenix, and more.

Check it out:

"ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME!" reads Marvel's official description of Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1. "In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!"

The Ultimate Universe line currently consists of ongoing titles Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, The Ultimates, and Ultimate Wolverine, all of which will come to an end after Ultimate Endgame, which will conclude the story of the new Ultimate Universe. It's unclear if Marvel will eventually attempt another relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, but the current version will not continue.

