Move over, Silver Surfer: Moon Knight Marc Spector is the new Herald of Galactus

Galactus has been one of greatest threats to the Marvel universe ever since his first appearance in 1966's The Fantastic Four #48. With the character soon to feature in July 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, it's no surprise that Marvel Comics is shining a little more light on the world devouring cosmic being... A new series of five What If...? one-shots will explore what might have happened if a different hero had acted as his herald instead of the Silver Surfer. Hulk, Gambit, Moon Knight, Rogue, and Spider-Gwen will each get a dedicated issue in January.

We have an exclusive unlettered preview of the third issue of this series What If...? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight in the gallery below. The comic is written by Alex Segura, pencilled by Scot Eaton and Chris Campana, inked by Cam Smith and Roberto Poggi, colored by Rachelle Rosenberg, and lettered by Clayton Cowles. Check it out...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis gives a hint at the scope of the action – and it sounds like Moon Knight will be forced to take on some familiar foes...

"When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds — the Earth itself faces extinction!"

The What If...? Galactus Transformed... series is published weekly in January, starting with What If...? Galactus Transformed Hulk on Jan 1. What If...? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight? is published on January 15, and the whole series will be collected into trade paperback on July 1.

