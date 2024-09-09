Marvel celebrates the long-awaited re-release of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 by putting its iconic art on variant covers for Iron Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more
Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 has some of the most iconic concept art of all time by Bengus, and Marvel is putting it on a new line of variant covers
In December, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 is getting a long-awaited re-release as part of the Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics compilation, which includes a whole spate of classic games. But few of those games have captured the hearts - and eyes - of fans like MvC2, thanks in large part to the game's iconic art by Capcom concept artist Bengus, which includes renditions of many Marvel characters that are still the definitive images of those heroes and villains for a generation of fighting game fans.
Now, to coincide with the release of Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, Marvel is publishing a series of variant covers featuring that same iconic art by Bengus, with each character matched up to the title they're appearing in.
Here's a gallery of the variant covers, followed by a list of the titles organized by release date:
December 4
- ALL-NEW VENOM #1
- AVENGERS #21
- INFINITY WATCH #1
- WOLVERINE #4
- X-MEN #8
December 11
- UNCANNY X-MEN #7
December 18
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #16
- FANTASTIC FOUR #27
- X-MEN #9
December 25
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64
- IRON MAN #3
"To coincide with the release of Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics this month, Marvel Comics will proudly feature artist Bengus’ original Marvel vs. Capcom character illustrations in a new line of variant covers this December," reads Marvel's official announcement.
"The genre-defining game series has entertained fans for over 25 years. Known for its innovative gaming mechanics and memorable music, the epic crossover between Marvel and Capcom is also fondly remembered for designer Bengus’ iconic art style. Now, Bengus’ timeless depictions of Marvel characters grace the current comic book titles they’re either headlining or being featured in."
Look out for the Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 variant covers all December long.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)