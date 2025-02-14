Ultimate Peter Parker is officially mentoring his son as Spider-Man, the new Ultimate Sabretooth is coming, and more revealed in Marvel's May 2025 Ultimate Universe solicitations

Ultimate Sabretooth's bloody hands holding Ultimate Wolverine's helmet
It's official: Ultimate Peter Parker's son is staying in the mantle of Spider-Man alongside his father. Young Richard Parker took up the mantle in Ultimate Spider-Man #13, wearing Peter's nano-suit, which gives him powers, while Peter Parker has been the captive of Kraven the Hunter.

And now, in Ultimate Spider-Man #17, Marvel is promising "Peter and Richard's first superhero outing together as Spider-Men" as "father and son team up against the Sinister Six," in a new release accompanying the publisher's May Ultimate Universe solicitations.

That's not all that's revealed, as Marvel is also showing off the new Ultimate Sabretooth in Ultimate Wolverine #5, as well as a dramatic shift in the Ultimates as the team seems to disband in Ultimates #12, a "new age" beginning in Ultimate X-Men #15.

And perhaps most importantly, Marvel is also promising the impending announcement of some brand new Ultimate Universe titles ahead - though it hasn't teased what they may be just yet.

Here are all of Marvel's May Ultimate Universe solicitations, along with their covers:

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16

Ultimate Black Panther #16 cover with Ultimate Black Panther and Storm posing together
Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale May 14

A DESTINED LOVE AFFAIR!

Black Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass?

ULTIMATES #12

Ultimates #12 cover with Tony Stark hanging from wires
Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale May 21

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE!

Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17

Ultimate Spider-Man #17 cover with Ultimate Green Goblin's broken helmet showing Harry Osborn's reflection
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale May 28

TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN!

All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other! Fortunately, Spider-Man’s not facing this one alone...catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5

Ultimate Wolverine #5 cover with Ultimate Sabretooth holding Wolverine's helmet
Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale May 7

ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE!

Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine’s past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #15

Ultimate X-Men #15 cover with the Ultimate X-Men posing
Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale May 7

A NEW AGE!

Witness how Hisako’s journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!

