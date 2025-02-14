Ultimate Peter Parker is officially mentoring his son as Spider-Man, the new Ultimate Sabretooth is coming, and more revealed in Marvel's May 2025 Ultimate Universe solicitations

It's official: Ultimate Peter Parker's son is staying in the mantle of Spider-Man alongside his father. Young Richard Parker took up the mantle in Ultimate Spider-Man #13, wearing Peter's nano-suit, which gives him powers, while Peter Parker has been the captive of Kraven the Hunter.

And now, in Ultimate Spider-Man #17, Marvel is promising "Peter and Richard's first superhero outing together as Spider-Men" as "father and son team up against the Sinister Six," in a new release accompanying the publisher's May Ultimate Universe solicitations.

That's not all that's revealed, as Marvel is also showing off the new Ultimate Sabretooth in Ultimate Wolverine #5, as well as a dramatic shift in the Ultimates as the team seems to disband in Ultimates #12, a "new age" beginning in Ultimate X-Men #15.

And perhaps most importantly, Marvel is also promising the impending announcement of some brand new Ultimate Universe titles ahead - though it hasn't teased what they may be just yet.

Here are all of Marvel's May Ultimate Universe solicitations, along with their covers:

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale May 14

A DESTINED LOVE AFFAIR!

Black Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass?

ULTIMATES #12

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale May 21

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE!

Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale May 28

TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN!

All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other! Fortunately, Spider-Man’s not facing this one alone...catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale May 7

ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE!

Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine’s past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #15

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale May 7

A NEW AGE!

Witness how Hisako’s journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!

