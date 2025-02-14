Ultimate Peter Parker is officially mentoring his son as Spider-Man, the new Ultimate Sabretooth is coming, and more revealed in Marvel's May 2025 Ultimate Universe solicitations
Check out Marvel's solicitations for its May 2025 Ultimate Universe titles
It's official: Ultimate Peter Parker's son is staying in the mantle of Spider-Man alongside his father. Young Richard Parker took up the mantle in Ultimate Spider-Man #13, wearing Peter's nano-suit, which gives him powers, while Peter Parker has been the captive of Kraven the Hunter.
And now, in Ultimate Spider-Man #17, Marvel is promising "Peter and Richard's first superhero outing together as Spider-Men" as "father and son team up against the Sinister Six," in a new release accompanying the publisher's May Ultimate Universe solicitations.
That's not all that's revealed, as Marvel is also showing off the new Ultimate Sabretooth in Ultimate Wolverine #5, as well as a dramatic shift in the Ultimates as the team seems to disband in Ultimates #12, a "new age" beginning in Ultimate X-Men #15.
And perhaps most importantly, Marvel is also promising the impending announcement of some brand new Ultimate Universe titles ahead - though it hasn't teased what they may be just yet.
Here are all of Marvel's May Ultimate Universe solicitations, along with their covers:
ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale May 14
A DESTINED LOVE AFFAIR!
Black Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass?
ULTIMATES #12
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale May 21
THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE!
Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale May 28
TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN!
All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other! Fortunately, Spider-Man’s not facing this one alone...catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT!
ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art by ALEX LINS
Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale May 7
ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE!
Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine’s past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray!
ULTIMATE X-MEN #15
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale May 7
A NEW AGE!
Witness how Hisako’s journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!
