Doctor Doom is about to do one of the most evil things he's ever done and steal Christmas in Marvel's 2024 holiday one-shot

Marvel revealed its Holiday Tales to Astonish special back with its December 2024 solicitations, and now the publisher is revealing several variant covers for the one-shot, along with the early holiday gift of an advance look at some unlettered interior pages as well.

The one-shot features three stories celebrating a variety of winter festivities. It starts off with the Fantastic Four's holiday party, which is crashed by an uninvited guest in a story by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto. Then there's a flashback tale of Kitty Pryde shopping for Hannukah gifts for the X-Men by writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Pat Oliffe. And finally, Peter Parker and Miles Morales struggle to stick with their own New Year's resolutions in a story from writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Dylan Burnett.

Here's an early look at all three stories, including Doctor Doom grinching it up in the FF tale, Kitty Pryde trying to warm up Wolverine with some hot cocoa in the X-Men story, and a glimpse of Peter Parker and Miles Morales trying to stay dry in a wintery fight against Hydro-Man in the Spider-Man story. There's also the main cover by Luciano Vecchio, a wraparound variant by Lee Garbett, an FF-centric variant by Leonardo Romero, and a 'Hidden Gem' variant consisting of classic art by Gil Kane and John Romita, Sr.:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"This December, get in the holiday spirit with a special new Marvel Comics one-shot: Marvel Holiday Tales To Astonish! In the great Marvel tradition, behold the many ways your favorite heroes celebrate the season with stories starring the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Spider-Man!" reads Marvel's official description of the holiday special. "Brought to you by a lineup of acclaimed Marvel talent, these three heartwarming, inspirational, and action-packed stories are suited for any reader to enjoy, making them the perfect gift for the Marvel fans in your life!"

Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish goes on sale December 4.

