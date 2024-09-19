Marvel reveals its full slate of December 2024 comics and covers featuring the Spider-Man, X-Men, the Avengers, and more

Marvel Comics is unwrapping some early holiday treats as the publisher unveils its full December 2024 solicitations. And there are more than a few goodies to stuff in your spider-stockings this year.

First up, there's a new holiday anthology titled Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish #1, which includes a variety of themed tales. And of course there's also Timeslide #1 , the new incarnation of Marvel's tradition of publishing a year-end one-shot that offers up some teases about the year to come.

Over in the X-Men line, December also brings the launch of Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 , which puts the former X-23 back in her own solo title. Meanwhile, All-New Venom #1 will introduce a new host for the most famous symbiote of all.

And speaking of Spider-Man and his spin-offs, Spidey himself will get a new title in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man , which ties into his upcoming animated series.

Upcoming Marvel December 2024 Comics: Spotlight

TIMESLIDE #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind’s most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Foil Variant Cover by LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BEST MUTANT DEFENSE!

WOLVERINE takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind!

LAURA KINNEY was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She’s long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, WOLVERINE takes it upon herself to right these wrongs – no matter who stands in her way!

Dynamic scripter Erica Schultz (HALLOWS’ EVE, X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS) and rising-star artist Giada Belviso (BLOOD HUNTERS, MS. MARVEL ANNUAL) bring Wolverine on her first mission abroad in the From the Ashes era, as Laura takes the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #1

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WRAPAROUND SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

INSIGNIA VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

GOLD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM?

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back – and more fun-loving than ever! That’s right, it’s... Wait, it’s VENOM?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction – but who? It could be the Journalist...the Terrorist...the Sidekick...or even the Mayor... We’re giving you all the clues, good believers – but you won’t know until the mask comes off! Writer Al Ewing (VENOM, IMMORTAL THOR) takes Venom in a completely new direction with artist Carlos Gómez (FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AMAZING MARY JANE) bringing the story to gorgeous life!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (of 5)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) • Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

PREQUEL TO THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES!

In Marvel Animation’s new series, we find Peter Parker still finding his footing on his journey to becoming the Spider-Man we all know and love! In this series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

TVA #1 (OF 5)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY Pepe Larraz

MISS MINUTES VARIANT BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

MISS MINUTES VIRGIN VARIANT BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

FOR ALL TIMES, ALWAYS!

The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous variations that could cause the end of EVERYTHING. Now, as the organization begins to expand its tolerance of variants, it’s enlisted some new recruits from timelines that have been wiped from existence: Captain Peggy Carter, Super-Soldier of her world; Gambit, despondent and aimless from the loss of his lady love; and…this can’t be right…Spider-Gwen?!? Has her world been destroyed?!? Writer Katharyn Blair (LOKI Season Two) and artist Pere Pérez (CARNAGE, SPIDER-WOMAN) bring a touch of cinematic flair to the bureaucracy at the end of time!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel December Comic Books

INFINITY WATCH #1 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM STARLIN

WHO IS THE MOST POWERFUL?

Sorry, Thor. Sorry, Hulk. These are the seven most powerful people in the universe, each wielding one of the embodiments of all power in existence – THE INFINITY STONES. Half of the Stone Bearers are villains, and the other half certainly aren’t hall-of-fame heroes, so what does this mean for the Marvel Universe? If Star has anything to say about it, we can start calling it the Star Universe. Can Colleen Wing or Phil Coulson possibly tilt the balance toward good?

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • Cover by ED McGUINNESS

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D’IPPOLITO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D’IPPOLITO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

NEW COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK!

• Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker’s past AND future in excruciating detail.

• How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • Cover by ED McGUINNESS

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Cytorrak’s most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man.

• Spidey doesn’t have many deaths left to spend…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1

GERRY DUGGAN, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, GENE LUEN YANG & more (W)

PHIL NOTO & MORE (A) • Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Hidden Gem Variant by Gil Kane & John Romita Sr. • Variant by Leonardo Romero

Wraparound Homage Variant by Lee Garbett

HOLIDAY HIJINKS IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER!

• First, you’re invited to the Fantastic Four’s Holiday Party! But who are the uninvited guests?

• Then, in a tale of Hanukkahs past, can Kitty Pryde scramble to save the day while struggling to shop for gifts for her merry X-Men?

• And ring in the New Year, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as only Spider-Men can!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

KIDPOOL & SPIDER-BOY #1

CHRISTOPHER YOST & MORE (W) • NATHAN STOCKMAN & MORE! (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

HISTORIC FIRST MEETING!

Your favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, is back in comic book form starring alongside the biggest debut character in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! Don’t miss the comic that every kid and kid-at-heart in America is going to sneakily read under their sheets with a flashlight!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

HELLVERINE #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A)

Cover by Kendrick “kunkka” Lim

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Kendrick “kunkka” Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

HELLVERINE RIDES AGAIN IN HIS FIRST ONGOING SERIES!

It’s hellfire-fueled, claw-slashing action in the Mighty Marvel Manner as HELLVERINE blazes a new path across the Marvel Universe!

The demon BAGRA-GHUL possessed WOLVERINE, turning him into a killing machine…but LOGAN is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it’s resurrected AKIHIRO, and the two must learn to live as one – the HELLVERINE! But they can’t do it alone – Enter: DOCTOR STRANGE! Brought to you by the writer who put the Hellfire in Hellverine, Benjamin Percy, and blazing-hot artist Raffaele Ienco (STAR WARS: DARTH VADER), it’s time to see why this new character has so much heat in issue #1 of this fan-demanded ongoing series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLHUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Adam Gorham (A)

Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

GHOST RIDER '44!

1944: As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as GHOST RIDER ’44, who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but to save mankind from annihilation! Featuring an ALL-STAR CAST of Marvel's most badass heroes, don’t miss the origin of the INCREDIBLE HULK’s GHOST RIDER ’44!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

DENIZ CAMP (W) • Jonas Scharf (A) • Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL!

Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker’s Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren’t the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down…

This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE • VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

A NEW VILLAIN JOINS THE FRAY!

• Black Panther’s war of attrition against Moon Knight becomes more complicated as Wakanda’s defense must become two-pronged!

• Plus, T’Challa discovers vibranium in his blood, bringing with it even more visions and more mystery…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #12

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A VERY MERRY SPIDER-CHRISTMAS?

• Season’s greetings from the Parker family! But why is Peter acting so strangely during the most wonderful time of the year? And what’s got Gwen so concerned? Don’t miss the thrilling conclusion of the second arc – and the first year – of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #10

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

ENTER…VIPER!

• Viper enters the stage after a mass raid on the cult known as the Children of the Atom!

• What has the Maker’s Council been doing with the cult’s mutants?

• And what of the mysterious figure they have been keeping prisoner?

• Hisako and her friends face a new world order as the raid leaves mutants unleashed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #7

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

WHO ARE THE ULTIMATES? A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS!

• Perfect jumping-on point for the uninitiated!

• The aftermath of the explosive last issue – including the loss of a major member!

• Join the Ultimates in their secret HQ as they regroup and launch their bold new plan to change the world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

THE END.

• Deadpool is down. The Dragon’s eggs are in jeopardy. Will the ultimate team-up end in…the ultimate sacrifice?

• Rob Liefeld’s FINAL issue of his FINAL Deadpool storyline is here. Don’t miss this historic conclusion!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEW MEMBER: FIRESTAR FLAMES OUT!

Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers! But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she’s seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with ORCHIS left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON’T TALK #1 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

SABRETOOTH IS DEAD...BUT HIS PAST IS ALIVE AND LETHAL!

A person alive in the 1900’s seen in a picture on the wall of NYC’s oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than...Sabretooth?!? Join us – and Wolverine – as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan’s greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead...but the secrets from his past – and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present – are very much alive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #3

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

STORM VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO’s medical treatment is the loss of STORM’s powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn’t turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #2

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY ALLESANDRO CAPPUCCIO

X-MAN NO MORE!

• With her membership in the X-Men revoked and blood on her hands, Psylocke’s new life is already crumbling.

• Can she still be the hero the world needs her to be?

• And how will Shinobi Shaw help her with that?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MYSTIQUE #3 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W)

DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Mateus Manhanini

• A strategic stop in Madripoor turns into an international incident as Mystique prepares her endgame against S.H.I.E.L.D.!

• But what is the mother of mutant terrorism after in Lowtown?

• And what have her enemies sent to deal with her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #3 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Kael Ngu

ENTER MAGNETO!

• A routine mission has gone horribly wrong!

• The team must finally take on the biggest and baddest of all mutants…Magneto!

• Will they be ready? Or is this the beginning of the end for the Sentinels?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #8

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

TEMPER VARIANT COVER BY AKA • TEMPER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CONNECTING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY MAYES C . RUBEO & JONAY BACALLADO

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part One!

With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops’ X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue’s X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all...an “X” is made by two lines crossing.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620920000811

X-MEN #9

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CONNECTING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part THREE!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier’s dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #7

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CONNECTING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part TWO!

THE GRAYMALKIN RAID CONTINUES as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison, formerly Xavier’s Institute! As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison’s mutant TRUSTEES weren’t enough, team leaders ROGUE and CYCLOPS find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NYX #6

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) MICHAEL SHELFER (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

KIDEN NIXON VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

KIDEN NIXON VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED…

TO DEATH!

• Congratulations, Kamala Khan - You Got Tickets to Dazzler!

• ADVISORY: This historic, one-night-only performance will be recorded for theatrical distribution! By entering this concert, you and your little mutant friends consent to being recorded, manipulated and otherwise used by the extradimensional superbeing known as MOJO. Lasers, smoke, flashing lights and other stagecraft will be used against you.

• Have fun at Dazzler! We hope you survive the experience!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #6

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

MARCO RENNA (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

PABLO VILLALOBOS

ON THE RUN AMONG THE STARS!

• JEAN GREY has been going toe-to-toe with some of the universe’s toughest foes…but now a new threat is brutally asserting his dangerous reputation: none other than THANOS.

• And while she single-handedly battled back the BLACK ORDER, their nefarious progenitor (and his mysterious connection to Jean’s many galactic enemies!) is another story entirely.

• To have a hope of victory, PHOENIX will need to reach out – beyond the limits of her own powers – and find allies to take a stand against the Mad Titan!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #5

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

XYBER VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • XYBER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEATH COMES FOR X-FACTOR!

• The mercenaries called X-Term besiege the team’s headquarters!

• With mutant-human relations on the brink, X-Factor will have to choose a side…

• And one member of the team won’t survive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAZZLER #4 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE FINAL CURTAIN!

Dazzler hits center stage in New York City – and the mastermind behind all of the attacks on her concerts is finally revealed! Action, heartbreak, surprise guests and one heck of a light show!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

ICEMAN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

MELEE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

MELEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH!

But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn’t being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #6

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Surge Variant Cover by Jay Anacleto

Surge Virgin Variant Cover by Jay Anacleto • Variant Cover by Carlos Gómez

FORGE REUNITES WITH STORM AND MYSTIQUE!

• The mysterious forces circling X-FORCE since issue #1 begin to come into focus…the fractures were just the beginning!

• Meanwhile, for all of the pain he’s endured, losing STORM may be the biggest regret of FORGE’s life. But as Forge reunites with ORORO and MYSTIQUE, this "love triangle" might break more than just a few hearts!

• Action. Love lost. New foes. Shock surprises. X-FORCE has it all!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #4

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

CONSTRICTOR STRIKES!

• The return of the villainous CONSTRICTOR means trouble for WOLVERINE – but more than LOGAN could possibly realize. What’s wrong with Constrictor, and what does it mean for Wolverine’s future…and past?

• The secrets of Saladin Ahmed’s plot hinted at in issue #1 take on new meaning in this key issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION #1

RYAN NORTH (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

• Collected here for the first time: the eight-part epic story SO BIG it ran across the entire Marvel line!

• When Wolverine and Deadpool are called upon to save the universe, we can absolutely rely on them...to totally screw things up.

• Featuring fearsome battles and fights across space and time, starring two men who CANNOT be killed, no matter how fearsome the battles they fight across space and time!

• Will the Multiverse be saved? Will Wolverine and Deadpool defeat the (thematically confusing) killer librarians of the romantic-comedy universe? And most importantly, will Deadpool finally convince Wolverine...to be his best friend?

• Explosions, deaths, epic battles across space and the Superior Deadpool and Wolverine await you in this volume! Plus: A weird space god too!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$6.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

TIME HEALS NOTHING!

Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE’s soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo’s legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C) • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

HORROR HOMAGE Red Band Cover by Mike McKone

Witness the blood-soaked conclusion of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 – no-holds-barred! Expanded and bloodier in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99 [polybagged]

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #5

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

SHAPESHIFTING MAYHEM!

It’s a shape-shifting smackdown as WEREWOLF BY NIGHT crosses paths with the INCREDIBLE HULK! Mayhem ensues as the two brutal behemoths square up and throw down in a titanic tale you won’t want to miss! !

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #3