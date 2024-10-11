J. Michael Straczynski is writing a series of one-shots starring the weirdly pairings of Marvel characters like Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon, Aunt May & Agatha Harkness, and more

Writer J. Michael Straczynski is a fan favorite for his Marvel work on characters such as Thor, Spider-Man, and his current Captain America run, and now he's returning to some of those characters as well as bringing in many more - including some lesser known classics - for a series of team-up one-shots that span the Marvel Universe.

In each of the six one-shots, Straczynski will bring together pairs of heroes and villains that rarely cross paths (and a couple of all-time classic pairings) for "timeless" adventures that exist on the hazy fringes of continuity. Artist Leinil Francis Yu has created some promo art featuring all the characters involved, seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The one-shots kick off in January with Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon #1 (which features Yu's promo art as a variant cover), and continue monthly with Captain America & Volstagg #1, Nick Fury Vs. Fin Fang Foom #1, Hulk & Doctor Strange #1 (which also includes a back-up story starring Aunt May and Agatha Harkness), Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus #1, and finally Spider-Man Vs. Doctor Octopus #1.

Here's the list of all the planned one-shots, including the artists and release dates for each, as well as the covers where available:

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

Promo Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/22

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale 2/26

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale March

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale May

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

SPIDER-MAN VS. DOCTOR OCTOPUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

"I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated," Straczynski says in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom...go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom...see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus...Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness...the more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life. I've been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I'm so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January."

Straczynski returned to Marvel back in 2023 for his still ongoing Captain America title, which recently featured cameos from Spider-Man and Thor, two of his other signature characters.

Stay on top of all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.