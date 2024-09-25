J. Michael Straczynski returns to writing Thor and Spider-Man in Captain America #14

Writer J. Michael Straczynski is well-known for his work on some of Marvel's most popular characters, with the fan-favorite writer currently helming the Captain America ongoing title. Now, in Captain America #14, Straczynski brings in two of the Marvel characters for which he's best known, with Spider-Man and Thor teaming up with Cap for a wild adventure.

Drawing on a bit of the Thor mythos, the trio become an "impromptu Warriors Three" as they team up (so much for Hogun, Fandral, and Volstagg it seems!). But whatever they're up against, it seems it could take them places they never expected, as their very minds and sanity may be on the line.

Here's a gallery of unlettered pages by artist Carlos Magno and colorist Espen Grundetjern showing off what happens when Thor and Spider-Man meet up with Cap:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE! J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN! Still reeling from recent events at the Front Door Cabaret, Captain America needs friends now more than ever," reads Marvel's official description of Captain America #14. "But Spidey and Thor have problems of their own, and so the impromptu Warriors Three set out on an adventure that will either draw them closer together or drive them all insane!"

Straczynski is well known for his work on Thor, which restored and altered the mythos of Asgard in the Marvel Universe by having the godly realm manifest on Earth. Likewise, he is perhaps best known for his long Spider-Man run, which culminated in the infamous story 'One More Day,' in which Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson trade their marriage to Mephisto to save Aunt May.

Captain America #14 goes on sale September 30.

