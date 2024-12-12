Thor and Spider-Man take the spotlight as Captain America #16 marks the end J Michael Straczynski's run

Captain America #16 marks the final issue of J. Michael Straczynski's time on the title, with the fan-favorite writer currently embarking on a series of one-shots which put together unlikely pairings of Marvel characters, like Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon.

But before that, he's wrapping up his Captain America run with a much more expected team-up, bringing together Cap, Spider-Man, and Thor, as the so-called "New Warriors Three," as the trio investigates a supernatural mystery in Thor's old stomping grounds of Broxton, Oklahoma.

In this preview of Captain America #16, with art by Carlos Magno, colors by Espen Grundetjern, and letters by Joe Caramagna, Spidey and Thor wrestle with the ghosts of Broxton's tragic past - literally - as Cap fights to protect the innocent people caught in the middle.

Check out the gallery of pages, along with the cover of Captain America #16 by Taurin Clarke:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART THREE! Captain America, Spider-Man and Thor are trapped in a mirror dimension harboring Broxton's glory days - and ghosts of Thor's failures are ready to exact their revenge. Can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever?"

The name "New Warriors Three" does somewhat call to mind the so-called "New Fantastic Four" of the early '90s, in which writer/artist Walt Simonson had Spider-Man, Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider (four of Marvel's most popular heroes at the team) replace the original FF for a mission. In this case, Spidey, Thor, and Cap are all signature characters for Straczynski, who had extended runs on both Amazing Spider-Man and on Thor's solo title.

Captain America #16 goes on sale December 18.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best Captain America comics of all time.