Captain America #16 will be writer J. Michael Straczynski's final issue on the series

Last week we reported that Babylon 5 creator and long-time Spider-Man scribe J. Michael Straczynski is set to pen a series of Marvel one-shots starting in January 2025, and featuring various unusual pairings: Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon, Captain America & Volstagg, Nick Fury Vs. Fin Fang Foom, Hulk & Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus, and the rather more obvious Spider-Man Vs. Doctor Octopus. In the wake of that reveal, however, Straczynski has also announced that his run on the Captain America monthly comic will soon be coming to an end.

Posting on his Twitter in response to a fan question, Straczynski said, "My last Cap issue is #16, yes, then there's this [referring to the new one-shot programme - ed.], and one other little item that will be mentioned when the time is right."

Taurin Clarke's main cover for Captain America #16. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The first issue of Straczynski's run on Captain America was published in September 2023, with art from Jesus Saíz, who is returning to draw the final two issues of the series.

The arc began with Steve Rogers setting out to renovate his childhood apartment, only to come under attack from the demon Asmoday. Since then, Cap has been caught in the crossfire between the embodiments of Death and Life, with the latter tasking Rogers with protecting the inhabitants of a magical safe house. The final three issues of the run will see Cap join forces with Spider-Man and Thor – both characters that Straczynski has a lot of experience writing – as The New Warriors Three.

Captain America #14 is published by Marvel Comics on October 30, with the final two issues following on November 13 and December 18.

