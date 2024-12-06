Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon come together to kick off J. Michael Straczynski's series of unlikely Marvel team-ups

Writer J. Michael Straczynski has written several long Marvel runs on characters including Spider-Man, Thor, and most recently, Captain America. Now, he's turning his attention to a number of characters he's never written before, orchestrating unlikely team-ups between characters who rarely if ever cross paths.

The first of these madcap Marvel mash-up stories brings together Doctor Doom, the current Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, and Rocket Raccoon of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who is summoned to Latveria as Doom requests an unlikely favor.

We've got an early look at unlettered pages from Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon #1 by artist Will Robson, showing the confrontation between Doom and Rocket. Here's the gallery:

"JMS UNITES UNLIKELY DUOS FROM ALL ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! J. Michael Straczynski brings his incredible character work to beloved Marvel characters great and small in a series of exciting one-shots!" reads Marvel's official description of Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon #1. "First up: Doctor Doom and Rocket, drawn by the inimitable Will Robson! Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!"

As the one-shots roll on, they'll feature team-ups between characters like Captain America and Volstagg, Aunt May and Agatha Harkness, Nick Fury and Fin Fang Foom, and more.

Straczynski is about to end his ongoing Captain America run with December 18's Captain America #16. Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon #1 arrives before that on December 11.