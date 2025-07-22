As the original Silver Surfer dies, Marvel Comics takes a step closer to the MCU with a replacement that's a lot closer to Fantastic Four: First Steps

Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer, is headed toward his final end in the current limited series Death of the Silver Surfer. The first two issues are out now, and with the title set to live up to its premise of killing off the classic Silver Surfer, the big twist will actually happen in Death of the Silver Surfer #5, which will introduce - you guessed it - a brand new Silver Surfer.

Without any further ado, here's artist Dike Ruan's cover of Death of the Silver Surfer #5, revealing the new Silver Surfer:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

You'll immediately notice that she bears some resemblance to the Shalla-Bal version of the character who appears in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, likely a nudge toward some level of synergy between the film and current comics - a common practice in the era of superhero movies.

Still, it's unclear if this will be a new incarnation of the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer, who originated in a Marvel Comics alt-reality, or a totally new character. In the core Marvel Universe, Shalla-Bal is Norrin Radd's long lost lover and one of the rulers of his home planet of Zenn-La. In some other realities, it's Shalla-Bal who leaves Zenn-La behind to become the herald of Galactus.

Marvel's bare bones description of the issue simply reads "The Silver Surfer is dead. Long live the Silver Surfer." Aside from that, what we know is that Death of the Silver Surfer is pitting its lead hero against both allies and enemies against the backdrop of a new threat with ties to Galactus - and that threat is presumably the cause of his impending death.

Death of the Silver Surfer #5 is written by Greg Pak of Planet Hulk fame, with art by Sumit Kumar. It's on sale October 15. The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres July 25 to kick off Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, be sure to check out our full breakdown of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming soon. And check out our guide on how to watch all the Marvel movies in order