Spidey enlists the Black Cat to help him break into Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum in Amazing Spider-Man #62

The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man has sent Peter Parker into a whirlwind of death and destruction, and he's already died and been resurrected once in his mission to defeat all eight Scions of Cyttorak. Now, in this exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man #62, he's teaming up with Black Cat to break into Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum.

The big twist is, of course, that Spider-Man is currently in the employ of Doctor Doom, who stole the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Strange, and who gave Spidey his current magical suit and the so-called Reeds of Raggador which allow him to come back to life when he dies in battle against the Scions.

Here's a gallery of pages by writer Joe Kelly, artist Ed McGuiness, inker Wade von Grawbadger, color artist Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramagna showing Spider-Man and Black Cat back in action together, with Spidey making full use of his new magical abilities:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK!" reads Marvel's official description of Amazing Spider-Man #63. "Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!"

Spider-Man and Black Cat have a complicated history, as they've been enemies, allies, and even lovers (not too unlike Batman and Catwoman). In recent years, Black Cat has graduated from run of the mill heists to stealing from superheroes and even cosmic beings, at one point even stealing a suit of "Iron Cat" armor from Tony Stark.

Amazing Spider-Man #62 goes on sale November 27.

