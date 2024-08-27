After four years and 141 chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen brings back a long-thought-dead character for its final arc

It was announced last week that Jujutsu Kaisen will be ending very soon. That means that all bets are off when it comes to what's going to go down in these final few weeks... Monday's Chapter 267 did not disappoint in that regard. It was a barnstorming installment that saw the surprise return of a major character, several years after they were seemingly killed off. Spoilers for the new chapter ahead...

The chapter opens with a flashback to Yuta and Gojo's Body Swap training with the two discussing who should have Sukuna's last finger. As we saw at the end of Chapter 266, that final finger is still out there and we learn more about it this chapter. Yuta wants to feed it to Rika, believing that it will enable her to copy Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. Gojo doesn't thing that the plan will work, however.

Back in the present, Yuji and Sukuna are mid-battle. We discover that Utahime and Gakuganju have the final finger. Not only that, but it's revealed that Nobara is alive, having previously been thought killed by Mahito in the Shibuya Incident arc. Despite being awake for less than an hour, Nobara uses Resonance on the finger, causing visceral damage to Sukuna in the process. This is enough to give Yuji the edge in the battle. He uses Dismantle and then lands a powerful Black Flash on the King of Curses, badly wounding him.

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

This is certainly a memorable chapter! While Nobara's return is a surprise, especially coming this late in the game, her fate has been the subject of fan speculation ever since her apparent death in 2020, which never seemed entirely clear cut. It will be fascinating to see what further role she has to play in the series which now has just four chapters to go...

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump and online at the VIZ website and app. The final chapter of the series will be released on September 30.

