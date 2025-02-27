DC's new Peacemaker comic takes place in the universe of the show – and James Gunn was its story consultant
Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature comes out in March
DC has revealed new art for its upcoming five-issue DC Black Label limited series based on the hit Peacemaker TV show, as well as confirming that James Gunn served as a story consultant for the new series.
Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature #1 is published in March and features two new stories featuring the morally-ambiguous (to say the least) antihero, his avian chum Eagly, and fellow "hero" Vigilante. The first story 'Peaceful Vacation' is written by Rex Ogle and illustrated by artists Matteo Lolli and John Kalisz. In the story, Eagly and Peacemaker head to Alaska for a vacation, only for their flight to be hijacked. Can the deadly duo save the day?
While Peacemaker and Eagly are dealing with all that, Vigilante becomes convinced that they've been kidnapped by the Controller in 'A Time for Fables' by writer Tim Seeley and artist Mitch Gerads. Cue "big trouble for the criminals of Evergreen, with knives, axes, and gore galore," according to DC's official synopsis.
Above you can see covers for the first issue, including Mitch Gerads' main cover, plus variants from Dan Panosian, Darick Robertson, and Matteo Lolli.
Each issue of the series will also include "How to Be A Super-Hero" diary entries from Vigilante written by Freddie Stroma – the actor who plays the character in the streaming show. DC has also confirmed that the series takes place within the continuity of the show, which returns for its second season in August.
Above you can check out a selection of unlettered interior pages from the first issue which shows Chris Smith – AKA Peacemaker – chilling out before bringing the pain to some, er, Nazi dinosaurs.
Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature is published by DC on March 26.
