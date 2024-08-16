Black Lightning and his daughters Thunder and Lightning will head up the Justice League's "crisis response unit" in new DC All In comic

Black Lightning is returning in his own headlining solo comic as part of DC's upcoming 'All In' publishing initiative, as seen in DC's full November 2024 solicitations, and he's bringing his super-powered daughters Thunder and Lightning with him on a mission of outreach between the superhero community and non-powered humans in the post-Absolute Power DC Universe.

Writer Brandon Thomas teams up with artist Fico Ossio for the five issue limited series which kicks off a new era of Black Lightning complete with new looks for the whole Pierce family (Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Anissa Pierce/Thunder, and Jennifer Pierce/Lightning) designed by Ossio himself.

The return of the Pierce family also brings some evolving powers for Thunder which will put her in a dangerous position as the world still reels from the anti-superhero backlash created by Amanda Waller in the current Absolute Power limited series. To help, Jefferson is joining the newly rebuilt Justice League Unlimited as part of a "crisis response unit" that helps emerging metahumans with their powers.

"This story is highly personal for Jefferson because he’s doing this with the help of his youngest daughter Jennifer, and effectively combining his roles as both Super Hero and educator," writer Brandon Thomas tells The Beat, who first announced the new Black Lightning comic. "His oldest daughter Anissa plays a key role in the series as someone whose powers have changed after Absolute Power, and is in dire need of her father’s help."

"While the Pierce family struggles to hold it all together, a mystery rival consolidates power and legitimacy, weaponizing public sentiment that declares that 'Waller was right' to fear these power mad gods," he concludes.

Check out a gallery of character designs for Black Lightning, Thunder, and Lightning by series artist Fico Ossio, along with his main cover for Black Lightning #1 and variant covers by Sanford Greene, Taurin Clarke, and Juliet Nneka:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"Black Lightning is back, and this time, it’s a family affair! Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League’s new metahuman outreach initiative, helping those with powers before they can cause harm to themselves or others—but everything changes when its his own daughter, Anissa Pierce, who comes to him for help," reads DC's official solicitation text for Black Lightning #1.

"With Thunder’s dangerous new powers and the new Masters of Disaster jeopardizing the coexistence between humans and Metas, Black Lightning is on the front lines of a culture war brewing in the suburbs of Metropolis!"

Black Lightning #1 goes on sale November 13.

Black Lightning joined the Justice League as part of one of the best Justice League line-ups of all time.