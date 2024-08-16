DC reveals its full slate of November 2024 comics and covers featuring Superman, Batman, the Justice League, and more

While DC's All In initiative launches in October, it's in November that things really get interesting. In the new Absolute universe we'll see the launch of the Absolute Superman ongoing series, which offers a fresh new take on the Man of Steel, as well as more Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman. Meanwhile, back in the core DC universe, we'll see the belated and much-anticipated return of the Justice League in a new ongoing comic from Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

The JLA isn't the only returning superteam, however. Sweet Tooth writer Jeff Lemire is heading up a new series focused on the Justice Society of America alongside artist Diego Olortegui that looks very promising. And while we're talking about new launches, there's also the recently announced Batgirl, The Question, and Black Canary: Best of the Best books, plus a brand new Black Lightning comic from Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio.

So, another packed month from DC! And that's not taking into account cool things like the final issue of John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, or the new Milestone Universe limited series, The Shadow Cabinet. Whatever you pick up in November, happy reading.

Upcoming DC November 2024 Comics: Spotlight

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1

Written by Mark Waid

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Jim Lee, Andy Kubert, Howard Porter,

Ed Benes, and Simone Bianchi

1:25 variant cover by Dave Wilkins

1:50 variant cover by Edwin Galmon

1:100 variant cover by Yasmine Putri

Raised UV foil variant cover by Dani Sampere ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/27/24

The Watchtower rises! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid’s death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord’s successor, Ray Palmer’s Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice—it all begins here!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2

Written by Scott Snyder

Art and cover by Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Daniel Warren Johnson and Jae Lee

1:25 variant cover by Jeffrey Alan Love

1:50 variant cover by Sanford Greene

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/13/24

Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero’s shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It’s Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written By Jason Aaron

Art and cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by Wes Craig, Jim Lee, and Clayton Crain

1:25 cover by Matteo Scalera

1:50 cover by Clayton Crain

1:100 black and white cover by Jim Lee

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/6/24

Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what’s left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art and cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Joelle Jones and Stephanie Hans

1:25 variant cover by Matteo Scalera

1:50 variant cover by Stephanie Hans

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/27/24

Gateway City has never seen anything like the Harbinger-Prime, the enormous, ravenous monster that has just risen from the depths of the ocean to darken its shores…but the Harbinger has never seen anything like the unstoppable Diana, Princess of the Underworld!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1091

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO and SIMON BISLEY

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

When we last left Bruce Wayne he was offered a mysterious youth serum, known only as Sangraal, that promises to rejuvenate his body and mind— making him as strong and nimble as he once was. But can he possibly accept this strange gift? Meanwhile, the sinister, scalpel-fingered villain known as Asema stalks the shadows of Gotham, slaying small-time criminals with surgical accuracy. But what is the purpose of these murders, and how do they concern the Dark Knight?

DC November 2024 Comic Books

BATMAN #155

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE FORNES

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK, and JONBOY MEYERS

1:25 cover by BJORN BARENDS

1:50 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman is reeling! But the investigation isn’t over just yet! The Court of Owls is intent on destroying Bruce Wayne’s life, while Commander Star continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in Gotham City! It all heats up in the unforgettable new chapter of “The Dying City”!

BATMAN #156

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK, ALEXANDER LOZANO,

and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:50 variant cover by VALENTIN SECHER

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer—and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma’s plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don’t miss the thrilling penultimate issue of “The Dying City”!

BATMAN: UNCOVERED #1

Written by SABRINA FUTCH

Art by JIM LEE, JOELLE JONES, DOUG MAHNKE, JORGE JIMENEZ, GREG CAPULLO,

DAVID FINCH, CLAY MANN, MIKEL JANIN, and more!

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA and STEVE LIEBER & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

A thrilling one-shot celebrating the Caped Crusader’s most captivating covers!

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #6

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/2024

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he’s learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos— but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him… a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It’s the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke’s Batman epic!

SUPERMAN #20

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, BRAD WALKER, and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Creature Commandos variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Superman and Superwoman investigate Lois Lane’s new powers as they deal with the unstoppable Doomsday…but when the mysterious Time Trapper reveals his ultimate secret, it shakes Clark, Lois, and the rest of the Super-Family to their core.

WONDER WOMAN #15

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and KHARY RANDOLPH

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

It’s the beginning of the end for the Sovereign! After the loss of her great love and the birth of her child, Wonder Woman decides this is a job larger than just one hero. Who will assist her in her ultimate quest for justice? Find out as Diana gathers her army!

ACTION COMICS #1074

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Superman back in time?! Great Rao! A dying planet, a desperate scientist, a last son…it could only mean one thing: Krypton! To uncover the secrets of the Phantom Zone, Kal-El must journey back to the days of his birth planet and into the lab of Jor-El himself. What shocking secrets will link the greatest prison known to the cosmos and the nefarious villain Aeythr… and does the Man of Steel stand a chance of making it out alive? Plus, Supergirl’s mission halts as she finds herself captured and awaiting her fate at the hands of the highest bidder!

ACTION COMICS #1075

Written by MARK WAID, MARIKO TAMAKI, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, SKYLAR PATRIDGE,

and JON BOGDANOVE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, STEVE BEACH, MEGHAN HETRICK,

and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:50 variant cover by KERON GRANT

Foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

Join the celebration as the original superhero series reaches its 1075th issue— packed with just as much Superman action as always nearly a century later! An all-star cast of talent and characters helps ring in this milestone, starting with the continuation of “Phantoms” by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry! Kal-El has traveled back in time to witness the birth of the Phantom Zone, crafted by his own father, Jor-El. Can father and son reconcile without destroying the time stream? And will the Man of Steel acquire what he needs to defeat Aethyr before his homeworld’s fate is sealed? Then, in a special Election Day story, Perry White’s mayoral ambitions come to a head…and the future of Metropolis will be forged anew with the outcome! Plus, Supergirl discovers there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the being she’s sworn to protect.

ACTION COMICS #1076

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

Creature Commandos variant cover by LEIRIX

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Escape from Krypton! Superman has uncovered the secrets of the Phantom Zone from the clutches of his own father, Jor-El…but now the real challenge begins: returning home in one piece! It’s a daring dash for destiny in the latest installment of the Action Comics weekly! Plus, Supergirl discovers the crime that started it all!

ACTION COMICS #1077

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Death to the Phantom Zone! Superman and Mon-El are reunited at last, but are our heroes too late to stop the impossible threat of Aethyr?! The mad wizard has breached the realm and begun decimating planet Earth…the Super-Family and the Justice League are holding on as best they can, but this sounds like a job for Superman! Plus, can Kara put her feelings aside and carry out the mission Superman gave her?

CATWOMAN #70

Written by TORUNN GRONBEKK

Art by FABIANA MASCOLO

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

In search of clues regarding the bounty that’s been placed on her head, Selina travels to Berlin hoping to reconnect with one of her old accomplices from her days as a roaming international thief. But it seems not even her cache of disguises and tricks can protect Catwoman from the watchful eyes of those hunting her. With deadly assassins coming out of every nook and cranny, Selina’s chances of uncovering the secrets of her unseen enemy seem slim. Can Catwoman find out who exactly wants her dead, and why?

NIGHTWING #120

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

With deadly experimental weapons in the hands of the city’s oh-so-corrupt police force, Nightwing must prevent a bloody war breaking out with the gangs of Blüdhaven—which would be easier if someone didn’t keep trying to blow him up!

HARLEY QUINN #45

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by ROBIN HIGGINBOTTOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Attention residents of Throatcutter Hill! Art! Since the dawn of humanity, we have found emotional, spiritual, and even intellectual meaning through the visual arts. But sometimes…even art can suck real, real bad. Is a soulless and aesthetically meritless corporate statue ruining your view of a perfectly good park full of uncollected trash and dead rats? That’s where I come in—Hello, I’m Harley Quinn. Recently, I launched my latest business venture, the Harley Quinn Destructive Agency. My goal is simple: if there’s something you need blown up, if you need somebody clobbered, if there’s anything I can do to make Throatcutter Hill a more dangerous place again—I’ll do it. My rates are reasonable! And for an introductory price of $3.99 you can witness me beat the crud out of a corpo superhero! You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll slap your thigh! So what are you waiting for? Call your local comics store, and be sure to order a copy of Harley Quinn #45 today!

