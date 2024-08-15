After 18 years, Cassandra Cain is finally getting a new Batgirl solo comic

November is looking like an unexpectedly big month for fans of Lady Shiva! Hot on the heels of the news yesterday that she will be scrapping with Dinah Lance in Tom King's new Black Canary: Best of the Best limited series, comes the announcement of a new Batgirl comic that will see the assassin team up with her estranged daughter, Cassandra Cain.

Batgirl, from Green Lantern: Dark writer Tate Brombal and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, is Cass Cain's first solo comic in almost two decades and will see the mother and daughter put aside their differences when they're targeted by a group of assassins. DC promises a "a jaw-dropping, martial-arts filled adventure" that presents "a Batgirl unlike any other."

Here's Takeshi Miyazawa's main cover, followed by variants from Artgerm, Jeff Dekal, and Skylar Patridge.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Cassandra Cain first appeared in July 1999's Batman #567, making 2024 the character's 25th anniversary. Her previous solo comic ran for 73 issues from 2000 to 2006. Since then she's played more of a supporting role, recently as a member of the Birds of Prey.

In a statement about the new comic, Tate Brombal described Cass as "my favorite Bat-Family character" and said that he was "seriously honored to be taking on her story." He also promised that the new series would contain "family drama, long-buried secrets coming to light, and LOTS of martial arts ass-kicking the way only Cass can do. Batgirl is back in her own title, and the world won't know what hit it."

"I'm so excited to be exploring the story of Cassandra Cain with Tate," added Miyazawa. "She's an intriguing part of the Bat-Family and I can't wait to see all the twists and turns. I'm also honored to be drawing such a wonderful book as my first DC project!"

Batgirl #1 is published by DC on November 6.

