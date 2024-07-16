Green Lantern: Dark will star "the most rotten, grumpy, and adorable Green Lantern since Guy Gardner"

While the Lantern Corps has its collective hands full thanks to Amanda Waller and her allies in the trinity of evil, things look even more catastrophic in another corner of the multiverse. Green Lantern: Dark, from DC's resurgent Elseworlds imprint, is a new bi-monthly series written by Tate Brombal with art from Something is Killing the Children's Werther Dell'Edera.

The seven-issue series, described as "a chilling tale of desperation, hope and resurrection" is set on a desolate Earth ruled by monsters. Luckily, there is still hope, in the form of a brand new Lantern named Rina Mori. Here's what DC has to say about the new book:

"On a post-apocalyptic Earth overrun by monsters, the battle between good and evil ended long ago – and evil won. Now darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive in the corrupted wasteland that remains. Only one hero is said to haunt what's left of our shadowed cities: the one who wields the mystical green flame that could return light to a shadowy world – the Green Lantern. But she's been missing for years – and on the isolated island of New England, Solomon Grundy's undead army only grows larger and more powerful every night."

Here's Dell'Edera's main cover, plus variants by Homare, David Nakayama, and Dan Jurgens with Norm Rapmund and Alex Sinclair.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"Werther and I are reimagining what a Green Lantern can be and do with this comic book, and we are so proud to introduce the world to Rina Mori," said writer Tate Brombal in a statement. "She's tired. She's grumpy. The last thing she wants to do is save the world, but she'll have to get up out of bed and do it anyhow. I promise you won't want to miss it."

"Tate and I are very excited to introduce you to the most rotten, grumpy, and adorable Green Lantern since Guy Gardner," added Werther Dell'Edera. "Welcome to DC's Elseworlds Green Lantern: Dark!"

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

We're big fans of Dell'Edera's art style and the unlettered pages above give us a taste of just how truly atmospheric, sinister, and – you guessed it – dark this book will be. Green Lantern: Dark #1 is published on October 23.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, back in the DC universe, a new type of Lantern just dropped.