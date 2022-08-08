Behold, Behemoth introduces an ancient nightmare at Boom! Studios this November

Tate Brombal, Nick Robles, and AndWorld Design are teaming up for a new Boom! Studios horror title, Behold, Behemoth, which is set to launch in November.

Behold, Behemoth #1 cover (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Behold, Behemoth follows a character named Greyson as he grieves the sudden and mysterious death of his brother. He barely sleeps, and when he does, all he sees are vivid nightmares of the same horrible monster. As he struggles to maintain his mental health, he also finds it hard to stay focused in his job as a social worker.

Then Greyson gets a new case: an orphan girl named Wren, who was found at the scene of a murder hours after the pair's first meeting. Eventually, the lines between real life and nightmares begin to blur, as Greyson discovers that the monster in his dreams is a mythical and ancient beast who wants to end the world. There are also surprising connections between himself and Wren, despite their very short history.

Check out covers and unlettered pages from Behold, Behemoth #1 below:

Image 1 of 5 Behold, Behemoth #1 preview (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 Behold, Behemoth #1 preview (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 Behold, Behemoth #1 preview (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 Behold, Behemoth #1 variant (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5 Behold, Behemoth #1 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) Image 1 of 5

"Behold, Behemoth may be the most ambitious, exhilarating comic of my career, solely because we are building something that comics hasn't quite seen before," Brombal says in the announcement. This is Brombal's first original series with Boom! Studios.

"It is psycho-horror meets post-apocalypse by way of biblical fantasia, all spinning around the complicated bond between a grieving man and an orphaned girl," he continues. "And I cannot wait for everyone to witness the culmination of Nick Robles' entire creative career in these pages. But, for now, simply behold... BEHEMOTH!"

Robles adds, "Just going by the name alone, it really feels like we have something special here… Behold, Behemoth! It conjures the promise of something beyond us, and that’s exactly what we’re setting out to create with this book!"

Behold, Behemoth #1 will be available in November.

