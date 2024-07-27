Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire's new Justice Society of America ongoing series will focus on both the JSA and Infinity, Inc.

Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire will be writing two new books for DC in the coming months. Following the announcement at San Diego Comic Con on Friday that the writer will be penning Absolute Flash, with art from Nice House on the Lake's Nick Robles comes the news that Lemire will also be writing an all new Justice Society of America series with art by Jay Garrick: The Flash artist Diego Olortegui. Here's Olortegui's main cover for the new book, along with a couple of unlettered pages from the first issue.

The new JSA line-up was teased in a piece of art from Olortegui which depicts, from left to right: Hawkgirl, the Jay Garrick Flash, Wildcat, Doctor Fate, Green Lantern Alan Scott, and Hawkman.

The panel also revealed that Infinity, Inc., the super-team traditionally made up of characters who have been rejected from the Justice Society of America (and are frequently the children of its members) will play a part in the series, sharing another character line-up, this time featuring the likes of Sand, Hourman, Jade, Obsidian, Dr. Mid-Nite, Jakeem Thunder, and Wildcat Yolanda Montez. DC are currently playing coy about how the two teams will interact in the new book, but it seems like Infinity, Inc. will be a major presence.

The new JSA book follows a month after the end of DC's Geoff Johns-penned Justice Society of America series. That comic was launched in 2022 as a monthly series, drawn by Mikel Janín, but has endured numerous delays. The series will conclude with September's #12, which is drawn by Todd Nauck, with Lemire and Olortegui's new JSA series launching the following month.

