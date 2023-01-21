The future Huntress meets the original JSA in Justice Society of America #2

Geoff Johns' New Golden Age seems equally steeped in the DC past, present, and possible future, and the second issue of his Justice Society of America society is steeped in the future and the past ... at the same time.

In the closing pages of November's Justice Society of America #1, The Huntress, the leader of the Justice Society nearly 30 years in the future, escapes certain death at the hands of the mysterious new villain the Stranger when her mother Catwoman (Batman, dead in this future, is her father) gives her the mysterious snow globe Batman took from the Time Master in Flashpoint Beyond - which can hold DC timelines like the Flashpoint Universe.

Selina tells her daughter to "save" a previous incarnation of the Justice Society and to find Doctor Fate who can explain everything to her and the snow globe transports Helena to 1940, and the following encounter with the original WWII-era JSA in all their glory.

Although they're not purely the '40s JSA. They've been changed. If you read the preview pages you'll note Johns makes it clear this JSA now remembers some of the new, retroactive Golden Age characters the Thirteen introduced in Flashpoint Beyond.

But time travel and retroactive continuity ain't your thing, at least enjoy the appearance of the old-school Justice Society in a new DC comic book again.

Justice Society of America #2 is written by Johns, illustrated by Mikel Janín, Jerry Ordway, and Scott Kollins, colored by Jordie Bellaire and John Kalisz, lettered by Rob Leigh, and goes on sale Tuesday, January 24.

