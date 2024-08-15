Renee Montoya returns as The Question in a new solo title to investigate a Justice League murder mystery, and even Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are suspects

Renee Montoya is back in action as The Question to investigate a murder mystery in the new Justice League Watchtower satellite headquarters - and everyone is a suspect, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the other heroes of the League.

Written by up-and-comer Alex Segura (who is currently writing Marvel's Spider-Society title) with art by longtime DC artist Cian Tormey, who is fresh off his run on Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, The Question: All Along the Watchtower puts Renee Montoya on the trail of a killer on a newly minted version of the Justice League's Watchtower satellite.

Segura compares the story's mystery to "Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie" in an interview with Polygon, who announced the six-issue limited series, likening it to "plot-driven novels that feature colorful characters and situations, often outside of the expected or mundane."

"But I’d also have to tip my hat to more modern PI novels, like the work of Walter Mosley, Laura Lippman, and George Pelecanos — stories about flawed protagonists in over their heads, trying to do the right thing," he continues.

The new Watchtower will serve as the reformed team's new headquarters in the upcoming post-Absolute Power era, in which Superman himself will bring together a new Justice League. And while we don't know who the victim is just yet, we do know that not even the members of the League themselves are safe from the scrutiny of the Question's search for the killer.

"The last book I drew was set in 1930s New York, so getting to grips with drawing a huge station full of aspirational tech was such an exciting challenge," series artist Cian Tormy tells Polygon. "Add to that the fact that we would be telling a noir story — usually the stuff of dive bars, smoke filled rooms and back alleys — in a clinical pristine environment, that juxtaposition was too intriguing to pass up!"

"The Watchtower is as much a character in this as Renee herself, but, it’s a noir story when all is said and done," Tormey concludes. "So you’ll have to trust me when I say, there’s a lot of thought put into all those backgrounds you won’t be able to see under all the blood and shadows!"

Check out a gallery of covers for The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1 including the main cover by Tormey, as well as variants by Danny Earls, Lucio Parrillo, and Jorge Fornés:

"Who watches the Watchtower? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League Unlimited has created a haven for all heroes—but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Gotham and looking for a place to hang her hat," reads DC's official solicit text for The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1.

"But the Trinity didn’t bring her up to the Watchtower to relax—there's a dark threat bubbling underneath the surface, and only the Question and her ad hoc support team stand a chance of figuring out who the problem is before it’s too late."

The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1 goes on sale November 20.

