Anime giant Crunchyroll is getting back into manga with a new reading app coming this year promising "brand-new and beloved titles"
Titles will be released in English, with other languages to follow
Anime streamer Crunchyroll has announced the launch of a new manga reading app that will be added to the service later this year.
Although details are currently sparse, it's known that Crunchyroll Manga will be launched as a premium add-on that will allow Crunchyroll subscribers (initially only in the United States and Canada) to read digital manga releases on iOS and Android devices.
"Crunchyroll Manga will be a premiere online manga app that carries catalogs from renowned publishers, offering fans unparalleled access to the visionary works that inspire the anime we love," said Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini at the Sony Group Corporation's press conference at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. "As we strengthen partnerships in this exciting new venture, we aim to add even more value to the Crunchyroll membership, complementing our vast anime library, Crunchyroll Game Vault, and extensive selection of products in the Crunchyroll Store."
The full details of the publishers, series, and creators involved have yet to be revealed, but Crunchyroll has promised that "brand-new and beloved titles from multiple top publishers" will be a part of the app. It's also known that the releases will initially be published in English, with multiple other languages planned to be added to the service in the future.
"Research shows that nearly 70% of anime fans read digital manga at least once a month, highlighting the immense demand for this medium," Purini continued. "Crunchyroll Manga will not only meet this growing interest but also fuel the continued global popularity of anime and manga alike."
This won't be Crunchyroll's first foray into manga, but rather a return to the market it quietly exited after canning its previous manga app roughly a year ago. The old app had a limited selection and clunky user interface, so here's hoping the new version is a step up.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.