How to watch Crunchyroll from anywhere: cheapest subscription prices, plans, streaming devices

Since combining forces with Funimation in 2022, Crunchyroll has become the planet's dominant force for anime streaming. Having already built up a loyal following since it was founded in 2006, the niche streaming platform now has upwards of 10 million paid subscribers who are able to access a dedicated anime library of more than 1,000 titles.

Name an anime show and there's an extremely good chance that it's included in the Crunchyroll catalog, and new content is being added all the time. The likes of Attack on TItan, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer are all there. But they're really the tip of the iceberg.

Generally speaking, all of Crunchyroll's titles are available the world over. But sometimes you'll find one unavailable in a specific country because another platform has the rights there. And in some countries (e.g. Russia, China, Japan), Crunchyroll isn't available at all. If you're affected by those issues, we have advice in this article on how to watch Crunchyroll shows from anywhere in the world.

And it's also interesting to note that some countries have much cheaper Crunchyroll subscriptions than others – keep reading and you'll discover that it costs from $7.99 a month in the US but the equivalent of less than 40 cents in Argentina.

(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

Crunchyroll subscription prices: how much does it cost in different countries?

Crunchyroll subscription prices vary wildly across the globe. Right now it costs $7.99 a month for the entry-level Fan plan in the US, going up to $9.99 for Mega Fan.

Compare that to somewhere like Argentina, where plans start from as little as 14.99 pesos a month – that's the equivalent of just $0.35 USD!

And it's a similar story in other countries, too, with the likes of Turkey, India, Brazil and Poland enjoying the cheapest Crunchyroll prices around.

Below is a comparative list of the prices people pay for Crunchyroll monthly subscriptions around the world – together with their rough USD equivalent – ordered by cheapest to most expensive:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country Fan plan (local currency) Fan plan (USD) Mega fan plan (local currency) Mega fan plan (USD) Argentina R$14.99 $0.35 R$19.99 $0.45 Turkey TRY24.99 $0.85 TRY35.99 $1.20 India ₹79 $0.95 ₹99 $1.20 Brazil R$14.99 $3 R$19.99 $4 Poland PLN20 $4.90 PLN25 $6.15 France €4.99 $5.40 €6.49 $7 New Zealand NZ$9.99 $6 NZ$12.49 $7.50 UK £4.99 $6.30 £5.99 $7.50 Mexico MX$119 $6.90 MX$149 $8.60 Australia AU$10.99 $7.20 AU$13.99 $9.20 Canada CA$9.99 $7.40 CA$12.49 $9.25 Germany €6.99 $7.50 €9.99 $10.80 US $7.99 - $9.99 - Switzerland CHF7.99 $9.15 CHF10.90 $12.50

Access your Crunchyroll subscription from anywhere with a VPN

If you're abroad in a country where Crunchyroll is blocked, you'll soon discover that you can't access the service as you would normally at home. And sometimes a certain title will be unavailable for rights reasons.

You can easily navigate around these geo-restrictions and enjoy the platform's content as usual by using a VPN. VPNs allow you to choose a new IP address and appear as if you're in a different country altogether. Our top pick is ExpressVPN...

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPNs out there – and for good reason. We rate it as the best VPN provider available, thanks to its super-fast speeds, excellent security and sheer usability. And thanks to wide compatibility across PC, laptops, mobile, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and more you'll be able to access Crunchyroll wherever you like. Plus, annual plans also come with three months extra for free with an easy 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

Crunchyroll

Whatever country you're in, it's easy to sign up to Crunchyroll and start working your way through its massive anime library – just head to the website here. And don't forget that new customers are also able to take advantage of the service's 14-day FREE trial, letting you effectively try before you buy.

Crunchyroll subscription FAQ

Is there a Crunchyroll free trial? Good news... there's a 14-day FREE trial available to new users of Crunchyroll. So if you like the look of all that content but still aren't sure whether it's the streaming service for you, you can give it a try for two weeks first.

What are the different Crunchyroll plans? There are three different plans available from Crunchyroll, although not all of them are available in every territory: Crunchyroll Fan Devices: 1

Offline viewing: Yes

Game vault access: Yes Crunchyroll Mega Fan Devices: 4

Offline viewing: Yes

Game vault access: Yes Ultimate Fan (US only) Devices: 6

Offline viewing: Yes

Game vault access: Yes

$25 off $100+ purchase in Crunchyroll Store every three months

Free shipping on Crunchyroll Store orders

Exclusive swag bag after 12 consecutive months of sub

What is the best anime to watch on Crunchyroll? Crunchyroll features pretty much all the best anime shows you can think of in its vast library; from Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Vinland Saga. We have a dedicated guide to the best anime, with a chart of our favorite 12 (in alphabetical order) you can watch on Crunchyroll right now below:

Attack on Titan Cowboy Bebop Demon Slayer Fate/Zero Fruits Basket Haikyu!! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Jujutsu Kaisen Mob Psycho 100 Run with the Wind Steins;Gate Vinland Saga

How many devices can I use Crunchyroll on? The amount of devices you can use on Crunchyroll depends on the tier of subscription you take out. The standard entry-level Fan plan permits use on only one device, with Mega Fan subscribers allowed up to four and Ultimate Fan up to six.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

What devices can I watch Crunchyroll on? There are plenty of ways you can watch anime online, with Crunchyroll-ready devices and platforms as follows: Windows

Apple iOS

Android

PlayStation 4 & 5

Nintendo Switch

Xbox

Apple TV

Google TV

Android TV

Roku TV

Amazon Fire TV