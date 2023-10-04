Spy x Family season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 airing?

Spy x Family is back for a second season which means, yes, we're getting more madcap adventures with spy Twilight and his impossibly talented and secretive family: assassin Yor, telepath Anya, and the Best Boy Bond.

If you're tuned into the world of anime, you'll know only too well how hard it is to track down release info, however. With that in mind, we've got the Spy x Family season 2, episode 1 release date down below. While concrete news outside of that isn't yet available, we've got more speculation on likely release times, episode count, release schedule, and where you can watch new Spy x Family season 2 episodes.

For more, check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Attack on Titan The Final Chapters, and Demon Slayer season 4.

(Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project)

The Spy x Family season 2, episode 1 release date is October 7 on Crunchyroll.

As for the time, all we know about the exact time of release is that it will premiere on the same day as in Japan but "after" it has finished airing in the country.

TV Tokyo hasn't yet confirmed its schedule, so we shouldn't expect the premiere episode to arrive on the anime streaming service until after 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern/4:00 PM BST. We'll keep you updated as we hear more.

Spy x Family season 2 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

(Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project)

Like with most anime, the Spy x Family season 2 episode count isn't available just yet. Leakers or physical Blu-ray sets should reveal that information in due time, but shows rarely provide that knowledge up front.

However, there's a fair chance that the season will mirror its first season, lasting for 25 episodes with a 12-episode 'cour' (essentially, a mini-season) then a 13-episode cour.

Why? Well, 12 weeks after the premiere sees the release of the Spy x Family movie (titled Family Code: White). That feels like a nice way to button the first cour. The show could then resume in 2024.

Here's the current confirmed Spy x Family season 2 release schedule.

Spy x Family season 2, episode 1: October 7, 2023

Where to watch Spy x Family season 2

(Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project)

All episodes of Spy x Family - including season 2 - can be watched on the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Stuck on what to watch next? Check out our guide to best anime, then dive into our breakdowns of how to watch Demon Slayer in order and how to watch Neon Genesis Evangelion in order.