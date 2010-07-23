Comic-Con 2010: Joss Whedon directing The Avengers

Share

Comic-Con 2010: Geek god Joss Whedon has confirmed one of Hollywood’s worst kept secrets by revealing that he will be directing The Avengers .



During a nerdorific hour-long discussion with fellow comic lover J.J. Abrams at this year’s Comic Con, the Buffy creator revealed that he is now working alongside Marvel to forge a live-action adaptation of The Avengers.



“That’s not an official thing,” Whedon teased, before coyly adding, “I think Marvel couldn’t afford a press release. So can I just make that an official thing? I’m directing The Avengers . It’s just a gig.”



Uproarious whoops and cheers met the announcement, as 6,000 amassed Whedonites made their pleasure known. Ahem. Asked what his take was for the film, Whedon said:



“I have to have a take? It’s a little early, I’m still writing an outline. I’m still in that stage of reworking, reworking, reworking.



“I will say that the thing that I love about it is how completely counter-intuitive it is – it makes no sense, these people should not even be in the same room. And that, to me, is the very definition of family.”

