Netflix's new number 1 movie is an underrated Liam Neeson action thriller

Netflix always springs a surprise or two when the nights draw in. Case in point this week: Instead of festive fun, viewers in the UK – and other regions – are tuning in to Cold Pursuit, an underrated action movie starring Liam Neeson.

Yep, Cold Pursuit is currently #1 on Netflix. Curiously, it’s not hit the top spot in the US just yet – though it was only added to the streaming service just a few weeks ago and has been in the top 10 as recently as last week. The Killer is still numero uno there, but David Fincher’s assassin movie has been bumped into second spot in the UK thanks to Neeson’s frozen thriller.

Released in 2019, Cold Pursuit – starring Neeson alongside Laura Dern, Tom Bateman, and Tom Jackson – sees snow plow driver Nels Coxman (Neeson) take the fight to a drug cartel who murdered his son. From there, it’s pure Neeson: gunfights, growls, and a revenge thriller on which the actor has made his name in the latter part of his career.

Grossing only $76 million from a $60 million budget, Cold Pursuit received a 68% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a shade under the ‘fresh’ mark with audiences, currently sitting at 49%.

Want to know what else is new on Netflix? Scott Pilgrim Takes Off leads the way in November, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially debuting on the streamer on December 3.

