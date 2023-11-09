The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix just in time for the holidays

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is headed to Netflix just in time for the holiday season.

"For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays," Netflix tweeted. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3!"

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay penned by Matthew Fogel, the movie follows Mario and Luigi as they end up on a whirlwind adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom and must team up with Princess Peach and co. to defeat the evil Bowser. It's now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, earning over $1 billion against a budget of just $100 million.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an A-list voice cast with Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The film also contains a cameo from original (and now sadly retired) Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

The movie began streaming on Peacock back in August, with the streaming app including bonus features such as behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and a sing-along lyric video for Bowser's musical number "Peaches." It's likely that the film will remain streaming on both services, though the bonus content will be absent from Netflix.

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue.