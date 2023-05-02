Sylvester Stallone returning for Cliffhanger reboot

Sylvester Stallone is returning to the world of Cliffhanger for a reboot of the 1993 action-thriller.

Although the movie is described as a reboot rather than a sequel, Stallone will reprise the role of Ranger Gabriel 'Gabe' Walker, with Angel Has Fallen helmer Ric Roman Waugh in the director's chair. Mark Bianculli, who was previously a producer on Prime Video's Hunters, has written the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps and casting for other roles is still underway.

The original movie was directed by Renny Harlin and also starred John Lithgow, Janine Turner, and Michael Rooker. It follows Stallone's ranger as he attempts to rescue a group of hikers, only to discover that they're a gang of criminals who take him prisoner and force him to help locate $100 million of stolen cash that they lost when their plane crashed. The movie was a box office hit, grossing $255 million worldwide.

"Growing up with the biggest action films of the '80s and '90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true," Waugh said in a statement (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly."

While we wait for Cliffhanger 2 to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.