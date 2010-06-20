Classic sci-fi at the BFI Southbank

London's British Film Institute lines up a summer programme of great genre movies and TV

If you live in, or close to, London this could be your chance to watch some great SF classics on the big screen. In July the BFI is hosting a two-month season surveying "the future human condition", with a substantial survey of science fiction in film and TV.

The films, which range from Siegel's Invasion of the Body Snatchers to Tarkovsky's Solaris, ask what it really means to be human.

From June, the line-up will examine how television has sought to deepen our understanding of science - it'll also be considering the way scientists and their work have been depicted on screen.

In August, the season changes to reflect one of our most compelling preoccupations: how human experience and society will evolve in the future. From Luc Besson's The Last Battle to Terry Gilliam's Twelve Monkeys, the BFI will be showcasing films that conjure disturbing post-apocalyptic visions of the future.

Sounds completely up our street, right? There's a list of what's on below, or you can find ticket details and timings on the official site - www.bfi.org.uk/go/futurenetscience

July

Aelita: Queen Of Mars

Things To Come

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

The Incredible Shrinking Man

Je Táime, Je Táime

Fahrenheit 451

Fantastic Voyage

2001: A Space Odyssey

THX 1138

A Clockwork Orange

Silent Running

Solaris

Sleeper

Soylent Green

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence

The Machine Stops (TV)

Stranger In The Family (TV)

Chimera (TV)

August

Stalker

The Terminator

The Last Battle

The City Of Lost Children

Twelve Monkeys

Avaion

Minority Report

Solaris (Remake)

Les Revenants

The Wild Blue Yonder

Moon

The Year Of The Sex Olympics (TV)

Random Quest (TV)

Let us know if you go along and what you make of the BFI's science and "future human" film season.