Civ 6 DLC leak surfaces online before official announcement

One of the most popular strategy games around is getting a DLC reveal soon, though leaks have already spoiled the surprise. If you’re a fan of Civilization 6, you might want to keep your head on a swivel while browsing social media.

Fans first got a hint something was coming last week when one noticed an advertisement for the Civilization 6 Leader Pass on the mobile version of the official website. It didn’t appear for long, though it was up for long enough for people to screenshot it and repost it on Reddit (opens in new tab)and ResetEra (opens in new tab).

The leak gives credibility to another that appeared just days earlier. That one – also posted to Reddit (opens in new tab) and ResetEra, naturally – features a list of new leaders, with four appearing in the image mentioned on the Civilization 6 website. If the leak proves correct, we’re also getting new content and a game mode alongside the fresh cast of leaders.

Firaxis hasn’t commented on the leaks directly, though the developer did take to social media to confirm that an announcement regarding new DLC will be made today (November 15). The post itself is slightly humorous, which the situation arguably calls for.

The new Civilization 6 DLC would represent the first slice of new content the strategy game has got since the New Frontier Pass landed over a year ago in April 2021, featuring new maps, units, and other gameplay-focused tweaks like balance updates.

