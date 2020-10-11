Check out Rathalos and Diablos in the latest teasers from the live-action Monster Hunter movie

There's not long to go now until we finally get to see the live-action Monster Hunter movie, and to whet your appetite, director Paul W. S. Anderson took to New York Comic-Con – virtually, of course – to share new information about the upcoming film.

In the interview, Anderson talks about the movie's monsters, how Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa "dealt with those giant swords", Capcom's involvement, plus other "burning questions about his career".

In a separate interview also shared over the weekend, we also got a peek at the film's versions of Diablos and Rathalos in action. Here, take a peek (thanks, VG24/7 ):

The movie – which stars Milla Jovovich – was delayed from its original September release to April 23, 2021 . However, last week Capcom dropped a new teaser that ended by promising the movie is out "only in theaters December", intimating the team has made up some of the time initially lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson is known for his work on various video game adaptations including 1995's Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil film series that ended with Resident Evil: Final Chapter in 2016. Anderson also directed 1997's Event Horizon and 2004's Alien vs. Predator.

The plot of Monster Hunter follows Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a US military team who falls into a portal and enters a foreign planet filled with hostile monsters. There, Jovovich and her military squad recruit Jaa's Hunter to assist in their mutual survival.

This isn't the only Capcom IP being translated into other forms of entertainment, of course. In addition to the Resident Evil Netflix series that was recently announced after reports last year indicated that a live-action show was in the works , the streaming service also recently confirmed yet another Resident Evil show is on its way – Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness .