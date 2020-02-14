Save with this cheap Xbox One X deal right now on bundles with big games

Looking for a cheap Xbox One X deal? You're in luck. Best Buy has slashed the price of the console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to $349.99, a drop of $150 from the MSRP. That's not bad going for the 4K-ready console and one of the best games of 2019.

Although this cheap Xbox bundle is the headliner, it's not the only cheap Xbox One X deal out there. Over at Amazon, you can also get the One X bundled with NBA 2K20 also for $349.99 or plump for the excellent Gear 5 bundle for the same, $349.90 price tag.

A great, genuinely low price for a premium console with new-ish games. Stunning value all around. On top of those essentials in the bundles, they all come with one month of Xbox Live Gold and a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass, the latter of which will give you access to hundreds of games across recent releases and the historic Xbox back catalog. And you can enjoy that in fabulous 4K resolutions and with the excellently vivid colors and contrasts through HDR.

The 4K and HDR glory that the Xbox One X offers is killer. It's the best way to enjoy a host of blockbuster games, particularly on one of the best gaming TVs.

