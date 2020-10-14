Pro-level Razer Xbox One controller is much cheaper than the Elite Series 2 for the last few hours of Prime Day

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller has become my main Xbox One controller for the last couple of years. It's so good, I'm not even fussed about picking up the newest Elite Series 2 from Microsoft. And better yet, it's much cheaper than usual today thanks to the new Prime Day deal. The day's almost up though and you're running out of time to save $40 on the MSRP!

Razer controllers really are some of the best in business. They offer their own superb range of extras and features and can offer greater versatility as a result.

The headline of the day is Razer Wolverine Ultimate pro controller for Xbox One. It's been heavily reduced, dropping from $160 to $119.99. That's a steal for the best third-party controller on the system. It offers extra buttons and interchangeable thumbsticks/d-pads so you can make it as responsive as possible, giving you an advantage in the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone. It also has (quiet) clicky face buttons instead of the usual mushy ones, which are much more responsive, there's a reason the Elite Series 2 borrowed that particular upgrade for the new version.

However, the Ultimate Edition's lean sibling is also on offer: the Tournament Edition can be yours fr just $89.99. The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition has loads of remappable buttons, two of which are back paddles that are easily accessed during the heat of play. This helps reduce finger travel, meaning you don't ever need to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks. That's crucial in competitive games, and it provides a few extra milliseconds that can save your (digital) life.

And just a reminder, these deals end at midnight PT tonight!

Cheap Razer controllers

Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $160 $119.99 on Amazon

This particular pro controller really helps up your game - it allows you to respond so much faster than you could with a normal handset, giving you an edge in shooters and beyond. It's one of the best controllers we've used on Xbox.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller | $120 $89.99 on Amazon

It's a bit lighter on the features but the Tournament Edition is still an excellent choice for the Xbox player who wants something a bit more customizable and that can be used across the generation divide too.View Deal

And for more Razer gear and advice check out our guides to Razer streaming and Razer laptops.