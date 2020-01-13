Cheap Razer DeathAdder Elite deal is just $25 - save $45 on our favorite gaming mouse

Why hello, cheap Razer DeathAdder Elite deal - where have you been all our lives? This excellent pointer has dropped down in cost to $24.99 on Best Buy, a reduction of $45. That's the lowest price we've seen for what is often dubbed the best gaming mouse on the market right now. It's held onto the top spot in our buying guide for longer than we can remember, for example.

So, why should you care that there's a cheap Razer DeathAdder Elite deal? And what makes it so special over your tried and tested mouse? To begin with, it's far more responsive than most. More specifically, it's packing a "new esports-grade optical sensor" that allows you to move the pointer much faster than standard mice. With 16,000 DPI (or 'dots per inch') under its belt, you'll find it to be very responsive - an essential perk when it comes to twitch shooters like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare where victory requires you to react faster than your opponents. In addition, it has seven programmable Hyperesponse buttons to make sure every command you need is in easy reach. Oh, and it's damn comfortable to use.

Cheap Razer DeathAdder Elite deal

