Popular

Cheap PC deals alert: save a bunch of cash and get some great value desktops in this Dell sale

By

There's some great value to be had on gaming laptops and PCs at Dell right now that will serve you well whatever you need a machine for

Cheap PC deals alert: save a bunch of cash and get some great value desktops in this Dell sale
(Image credit: Dell)

It's the mid-year season of deals, and a Dell PC sale is joining the 4th of July sales party. While we like a good gaming bargain here at GamesRadar+, this particular group of offers goes beyond just that function, and there's a few more home or work-focused machines that prove great value too. So if you're looking for something cheap and cheerful or a good value gaming machine then you may well find it here.

As we said, we like a gaming machine, and we think the best value machine going is a Vostro 5000 desktop centred around a GTX 1660Ti graphics card. This desktop PC also features an i7-9700 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all intents and purposed, that's a gaming PC build hiding inside a home PC chassis. It's got a decent price tag of $1,139.

For something in the middle of the PC spectrum but for a bargain price, and if you're looking for something that's great for everyday use and won't break the bank, then a Vostro Small Desktop for just $509 is right up your street. It's got perfect, compact home machine written all over it, from its compact case, to its i5-9400 processor - which is good going for a little PC, really.

The very cheapest PC going in this range is not to be sniffed at either, though: you can get a Vostro Desktop Tower with 4GB of RAM, an i3 processor, and a 1TB HDD for the princely sum of just $389. It won't knock your socks off, but it just goes to prove that you could get something like this as a competent home PC for only a few beans, and keep it for home tasks, and also direct some funds to a gaming setup elsewhere.

Dell PC sale

Dell Vostro 5000 desktop PC | i7-9700 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,139 at Dell
A pretty good deal for a gaming machine that'll have you enjoying all the latest and greatest at decent - albeit non ray-traced - levels. If you're looking to get a PC into your home for everyday work and home use that can then easily become a go-to gaming setup, then this is a great choice. Note: this deal runs until July 23rd.View Deal

Dell Vostro 3000 Small desktop PC | i5-9400 CPU | 8GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $509 at Dell
Its integrated graphics will be able to do a bit of work for very, very light gaming, but that isn't what this machine is about. It's a solid home or work PC that'll chomp through home and work tasks simply and easily. Note: this deal runs until July 23rd.View Deal

Dell Vostro 3000 desktop PC | i3-9100 CPU | 4GB RAM | 1TB HDD | $389 at Dell
Even cheaper, and maybe even more cheerful, is this lean 3000 machine. It's not got much to shout about but it'll sure be a good solid workhorse for home use. Note: this deal runs until July 23rd.
View Deal

These span the spectrum but all will be worth it for work and some play. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty.

If you want to see your other options for gaming-focused PCs, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going. If you prefer your gaming powerhouse portable, head on over to the best gaming laptops here.

Rob Dwiar

I'm one of Hardware Editors for GamesRadar+, and I take care of a whole host of gaming tech reviews, buying guides, and news and deals content that pops up across GamesRadar+. I'm also a qualified landscape and garden designer so do that in my spare time, and lean on it to write about games' landscapes and environments too.