This cheap 4K TV sale knocks up to $300 off LG and Samsung TVs - and sweetens the deal with free gift cards

Dell deals are on hand to see out our week, and this cheap 4K TV sale is a good way to kick off April. With so many of us inside or working from home right now, a fancy new screen to watch movies and play games on is exactly the sort of pick-me-up we could do with right now. What's more, some of these deals also offer you free Dell gift cards of up to $100.

4K TV sale at: Dell.com

This cheap 4K TV sale allows you to do just that without breaking the bank. In fact, you can get a 49-inch LG 4K Ultra-High Definition panel for as little as $337 , a massive saving of $260 on the list price. Better still, it's accompanied by a $50 Dell eGift card.

The Dell deals also include a 55-inch LG 4K screen at $599.99 , a drastic reduction of $300 on the MSRP. That particular offer comes with a $100 Dell eGift card, allowing you to pick up some cool extras to go with it.

These aren't the only discounts you can get your hands on, of course. There are price cuts on everything from 49-inch Samsung screens (for $647.99 instead of almost $800) to 50-inch Vizio panels for $299.99 with a free $100 Dell eGift card. We've listed the most notable offers below.

No matter what you go for, they'll display your console games, streaming services, or Disney Plus bundles at their best.

4K TV sale

49-inch LG 4K LED TV (49UM7300PUA) + $50 Dell eGift Card | $337 at Dell (save $260)

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 4K HDR capabilities, all for almost $300 less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 4K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.

50-inch Vizio 4K LED TV (V505-G9) + $100 Dell eGift Card | $299.99 at Dell (save $60)

Although it's not from a high-end manufacturer like Sony, this Vizio panel is still good value for money overall. It's also a massive 50 inches, which allows you to see movies and games play out on a huge, detailed scale.

55-inch LG 4K LED TV (55SM8100AUA) + $100 Dell eGift Card | $599.99 at Dell (save $300)

If you'd prefer a larger panel, this offer is well worth considering - it's from a reputable brand and comes with a big gift card to boot. A $100 freebie isn't to be sniffed at, and the screen itself is a solid choice if you're in the market for a new TV.

49-inch Samsung 4K LED TV (RU8000) | $647.99 at Dell (save $150)

This offer provides a significant $150 discount on a good 49-inch Samsung 4K TV. Samsung are amongst the best in the business when it comes to televisions, so that's a bargain you won't want to miss.

Check out the full 4K TV sale at: Dell.com

