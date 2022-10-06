Chainsaw Man release schedule: when is episode 1 airing on Crunchyroll?

Chainsaw Man is just days away – and anticipation is at a fever pitch for what's sure to be 2022' biggest and best new anime series. But when exactly can you watch it? And where? With what feels like more streaming services than ever taking a piece of the anime pie, it can be difficult to pin down the exact location of your favorite shows.

Below, in our cheat sheet to Chainsaw Man episode 1, we make it all much clearer: there's a premiere release date and time for the US and UK, a look at if an English dub is on the way, and a further glance at the Chainsaw Man release schedule.

When is Chainsaw Man episode 1 releasing on Crunchyroll?

The Chainsaw Man premiere is expected to release on October 11 at 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern. That's 4:00 PM in the UK. Exact timings haven't been confirmed as of writing but Crunchyroll, who will be platforming the series, previously said it will "stream the series as it airs in Japan." So, that's around 11:00 AM Eastern (or midnight in Japan on October 12).

For now, only the Japanese language version with English subtitles will be available. An English dub is coming at a "later date."

Chainsaw Man release schedule: how many episodes are in season 1?

Chainsaw Man’s first season will consist of 12 episodes. They will air weekly every Tuesday on Crunchyroll until December – though there may be a winter break towards the end of the run.

For now, only the premiere’s episode release date has been confirmed. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more.

Chainsaw Man episode 1: October 11



