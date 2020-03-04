What time does Castlevania season 3 reach Netflix?

So, you want to watch Castlevania. The third season of the Netflix anime flies on to our screens shortly, and we’re here to ensure that – as the stakes get progressively higher for Alucard and company – you get a front-row seat for the new episodes the minute they air on Netflix.

With an odd release date (Netflix normally release series on Friday, not Thursday), there’s every chance that this has snuck up on you. That’s a real shame as it’s low-key one of the best video game adaptations around. So, get prepared now with the season 3 release time and you’ll be able to sink your teeth into Castlevania in just a matter of hours!

What time can I watch Castlevania season 3 on Netflix?

Castlevania season 3 is out on Thursday, March 5. Here’s what time it’s available in your region, but a word of warning: those in the US might want to set their alarm clocks now and get an early night, lest you be bleary-eyed tomorrow.

Pacific Standard Time (US West Coast) – 12:00 AM

Central Standard Time – 2:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time (US East Coast) – 3:00 AM

Greenwich Meridian Time (UK) – 8:00 AM

Central European Time – 9:00 AM

Eastern European Time – 10:00 AM

Castlevania season 3 is set to be the longest yet at 10 episodes. That’s in stark contract to the first season’s batch of only four episodes, while season 2 stretched that number to eight. And good news, for those who fancy a weekend binge: all 10 episodes will be dropping at the times listed above.

