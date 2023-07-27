Castlevania: Nocturne trailer gives us our first major look at the Netflix spin-off

The first trailer for Castlevania spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturne has arrived.

The anime series sees a new Belmont take up the whip. This time around, it's Richter Belmont who'll be fighting vampires during the French Revolution. Per Netflix, the show is set in a remote part of western France as "the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and night-creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity." Sounds like a job for a Belmont...

As we can see in the trailer, the new show will feature plenty of action, drama, and a whole lot at stake when it arrives in September. This time around the series has been helmed by showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde, but it's still got everything you'd expect from the Castlevania crew, including plenty of monster-slaying and spellbinding animation.

That's not even to mention the stellar cast too, including Edward Bluemel as Richter, Pixie Davies as Maria, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, and Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard.

Anticipation is high for the spin-off thanks to the much-lauded original animated series. In fact, it was widely considered one of the best video game adaptations way before The Last of Us hit our screens.

The original show, created by Warren Ellis, ran for four seasons on Netflix and was based on the Konami game series Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. It followed Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard as they protected Wallachia from Dracula.

