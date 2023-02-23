Paul Mescal dances in first trailer for Carmen, his first post-Aftersun project

Sony Pictures Classics has released the first teaser trailer for Carmen, a musical drama starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal in his first post-Aftersun outing.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Barrera stars as Carmen, who travels from the deserts of Mexico to the city of Los Angeles in search of freedom, and meets Mescal's Aidan.

The film marks the feature directorial debut for Benjamin Millepied, a choreographer and ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet. Millepied choreographed Black Swan and the 'sandwalk' scene in Dune. Millepied penned the screenplay alongside Alexander Dinelaris Jr. and Loic Barrere which is based on the musical of the same as well as the opera of the same name. The film features both music and lyrics from the opera as well as music and lyrics from the musical, though there are also new songs written and composed by Nicholas Britell, Julieta Venegas, and Taura Stinson.

Mescal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in Aftersun, a coming-of-age drama that centers on a father and daughter. He recently wrapped production on Garth Davis's sci-fi thriller Foe and Andrew Haigh's fantasy drama Strangers, and is currently filming another modern-day musical adaptation, this time being Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along.

He also has Gladiator 2 in the pipeline, but he's not so keen on speaking about what his training for that involves...

Carmen had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and is scheduled for a limited release in the United States beginning April 21, 2023.