Captain Marvel gets a new title and a new creative team this fall

Just as writer Kelly Thompson's long tenure on Captain Marvel has come to its end, Marvel has announced the next creative team to take on the adventures of Carol Danvers: writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua.

Starting in October, the new Captain Marvel #1 will introduce "a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh," while taking Carol Danvers on a cosmic adventure, where she encounters "a new overwhelming omniversal entity who recognizes Carol is the only hero who can stand against its vision of total annihilation," as well as a reluctant new ally who holds the key to the whole situation.

"Highest! Furthest! Fastest! Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you’re coming for Earth? She’s the first one you take off the board," reads Marvel's official description of the new Captain Marvel title.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Along with her new title, Captain Marvel is also getting a new costume designed by artist Jen Bartel, based on Bartel's own previous Hellfire Gala design for the character, including her marching band coat.

"I'm so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!. Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can't wait to add to her story," states Alyssa Wong in the announcement. "It's an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we've got coming!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Captain Marvel is one of my favorite female characters, that's why I'm very excited to draw her," adds Bazaldua. "I have always seen her as a very self-confident woman with nothing she cannot face, and not just because she has superpowers, but because she has inner strength. That’s what I really enjoy about her and why I really appreciate this opportunity!"

Captain Marvel #1 goes on sale October 25 with a cover from Stephen Segovia, seen above.

