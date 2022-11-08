Jeremy Strong almost played pre-serum Steve Rogers in Captain America

Succession star Jeremy Strong almost joined the MCU as pre-Super Soldier serum Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. To bring the skinnier version of Steve to life in the movie, a body double was used, with Chris Evans' performance grafted over the top via VFX work.

"They told me there was a top-secret film about Captain America," Strong revealed to The Times (opens in new tab). "They needed someone to play Captain America's young body, before he turns into a superhero. They said they needed a transformational actor and would use CGI to put the actual actor's face and voice over my own."

Strong "considered" taking the part, but decided against it in the end, instead heading back to New York to continue pursuing his acting career. "That's my story of LA. It was just never going to happen for me here," the actor commented. "It didn't feel like what I had to offer was valued. And the next day I went back to New York and did a play about a veteran from Afghanistan in a wheelchair during the blackout of 2003."

As for Evans' reaction to the news, he's said to have "gasped," and was apparently unaware of the almost-casting. "Oh no!" he said. "It just goes to show the industry is so unpredictable. But I'm so happy things worked out, because I don’t think there was ever plan B for Jeremy." Evans and Strong grew up together in the same Massachusetts town.

In the end, Leander Deeny doubled for Evans in the movie – and also features as a barman in another scene.

The next Marvel release to arrive is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters this November 11. In the end, Leander Deeny doubled for Evans in the movie – and also features as a barman in another scene.