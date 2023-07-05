Anthony Mackie reveals the reason behind Harrison Ford's ripped pants

Anthony Mackie has revealed the reason behind Harrison Ford's ripped pants on the set of Captain America: Brave New World...and no, it's not because he becomes Red Hulk at some point in the film.

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," Mackie told Comicbook.com. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

In the comics, General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' volunteers as a subject for Hulk experiments conducted by the villain MODOK in order to take down Bruce Banner once and for all. The Leader is also instrumental in Ross's transformation as Red Hulk. Ford plays Ross in Captain America 4, taking over for the late William Hurt, with Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader.

While it's possible that Harrison just needed some pants...it's way more fun to speculate that after five film appearances, we're finally going to see Ross become Red Hulk. We're also stoked to see how this would potentially play into Thunderbolts, which is due out on December 20, 2024.

Captain America 4 arrives in theaters August 26 2024. Mackie will be starring next in video game adaptation Twisted Metal, which is set to hit Peacock on July 27. Ford can currently be seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – for much more on that movie, check out our spoilery pieces on: