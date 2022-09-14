Can't wait for PSVR 2? Grab a PlayStation VR Iron Man bundle for $100 off

One of the best VR deals at the moment is one we haven't seen for a while - the PS VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle. Normally priced at $349.99, it's down to $249.99 today (opens in new tab) at both Best Buy and Amazon (opens in new tab). It's been this price before but not for a few months and rarely for very long, so if you simply can't wait for PSVR 2 to launch, this could scratch an itch in the meantime.

The bundle has everything you need to game in VR. You get the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, PlayStation Camera adaptor, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, along with a digital code for Marvel's Iron Man VR and PlayStation VR Demo Collection 3. We won't tell you that Marvel's Iron Man is a great game because it's not one of the best. However, this is a setup that means you're ready to play other PS VR games that are much more likely to appeal to your tastes. All without needing to buy anything extra, accessories wise.

Thanks to the bundled in adaptor, both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can dive into the world of firing off missiles at bad guys while flying around or, ultimately, casting aside Marvel's Iron Man and playing something else that's much more captivating. The PlayStation VR is simpler to set up than the best VR headsets so it's a great taster to the VR world without spending a fortune. With $100 off at the moment, it's just become better value too.

PSVR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle | $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - A more accessible way to enjoy VR gaming than some competitors, the PS VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle may not come with the best game but it has all the right components to ensure you can immerse yourself in gaming, VR style.

