Call of Duty Warzone split screen: Is it possible and how to play co-op

Call of Duty Warzone split screen is one topic on plenty of minds at the moment after the free-to-play battle royale launched this month because at the end of the day, there's nothing better than some couch co-op. But does Call of Duty Warzone have split screen? Plenty of games launch these days without split screen capabilities but since Modern Warfare's Spec Ops mode allows for split screen, it's not too far-fetched of an idea to hope Warzone does too. Here's everything we know about Call of Duty Warzone split screen.

Is Call of Duty Warzone split screen?

(Image credit: Activision)

We'll save you some time; unfortunately, it is impossible to play Call of Duty Warzone in split screen mode. Trying to connect a second controller to your console will cause a prompt to appear explaining that this mode does not support split screen.

With that said, don't give up hope. Fortnite didn't add split screen for a long time so if Warzone continues to be successful and split screen is a much requested feature, the developers could well decide to implement it.

Of course, if couch co-op is your goal, there's still ways to achieve it. You'll need to acquire a second console and screen with an online connection. This is easier said than done, but if you're having some pals round, make sure they bring their consoles with them.

We haven't been given a reason for the lack of split screen but there's a good chance it could simply be too taxing on current gen consoles. Warzone does have 150 players on an enormous map after all, so having to render two instances of the game on the same machine isn't an easy task.

For now though, online play is the only option. Thankfully, you can utilise the Call of Duty Warzone crossplay function to play with friends no matter what platform they're on, including PC – just add them via the in-game Acitivision friends system. Good luck!