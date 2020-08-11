Call of Duty: Warzone players' guns are being turned into graphical monstrosities, but Infinity Ward promises a fix is on the way

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has promised a set of incoming patches for its first-person shooter, including a fix for an ongoing weapon graphical corruption issue in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Seemingly introduced as part of the season 5 update, certain players in the free-to-play battle royale are seeing their weapons turn into Lovecraftian amalgams of unprocessed textures, as seen below.

This glitch is a killer in #Warzone. FIX IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/E5CdPD3wfPAugust 9, 2020

Read more (Image credit: Activision) Modern Warfare best M4 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

As you can see, the issue isn't exactly helpful for those trying to reach victory in Verdansk, as the texture almost conceals half the player's screen, and doesn't exactly improve their accuracy.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward's senior communications manager Ashton Williams has confirmed that there are "two patches in the works" for the game, one of which will promptly fix this issue before it gets out of hand.

The second one fixes the graphical corruption issue with weapons, the 'Play Again' option not working, and more. I don't have an ETA just yet, but we'll share more details when we're all set.August 11, 2020

It's unclear when these patches will be rolled out, or how large they'll be, but Williams promises the studio will "share more details when we're all set", so stay tuned.

The news arrives the day after Activision sent out a number of mysterious boxes to influencers as part of its first Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War tease, which is rumoured to launch as this year's Call of Duty 2020 title.

Heck, you might have even seen the first teaser for the game in your latest match of Warzone, which is currently messaging certain players with the warning to "Know Your History." Hmmm....

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via the latest episode of Dialogue Options below.