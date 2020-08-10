A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ARG has seemingly begun

Activision has kicked off what appears to be an ARG for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , the long rumoured next game in its gargantuan first-person shooter series, slated to release later this year and in development at Treyarch and Raven Software.

The promotional material for Call of Duty 2020 was sent to a number of streamers around the globe, containing a mystery box with a lock that was unable to be opened until receiving a code for it at exactly 9AM PST/12PM ET/5PM BST.

You can check out the full unboxing from NoahJ456 here.

Read more (Image credit: Activision) Modern Warfare best M4 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

The box contains a cryptic note, complete with a projector containing slides that potentially hold the key to cracking its code; it's unclear what it might lead to, but there's no doubt it has something to do with the next Call of Duty title.

The news arrives just after the release of Call of Duty: Warzone season 5, which has also been offering teases for Black Ops Cold War via in-game messages sent to players at random, bearing a single message; "Know Your History".

Activision will no doubt be revealing even more about the upcoming game of 2020 in the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned here on GamesRadar for more as it arrives.

We'll be updating this story as those in possession of the projectors continue to unravel more of the unfolding mystery.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via the latest episode of Dialogue Options below.