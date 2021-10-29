Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-load is now live on all platforms, with a week to go until launch.

As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account earlier today on October 29, the pre-load period for Call of Duty: Vanguard is now live across all systems. If you've pre-ordered the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you can set it to download right now, with plenty of time to spare before launch next week.

📢 ATTENTION: #Vanguard is available to preload now on console.Be one of the first to play on the 5th! pic.twitter.com/zWSoexvaGeOctober 29, 2021 See more

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch next Friday, on November 5. With the pre-load period having just gone live for Sledgehammer's new game, this gives all players on all systems plenty of enough time to download the complete game, even if your internet is wired up through a potato.

In actual fact though, the install size for Vanguard is considerably smaller than either Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Call of Duty: Warzone. Earlier this week, publisher Activision said it was making a conscious effort to reduce the install sizes of all Call of Duty releases going forward, considering the fact that both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have ballooned to well over 200GB on some platforms.

This being the case, the Call of Duty: Vanguard install size is a little over 50GB across all new-gen consoles, and just over 60GB on last-gen machines. Contained within that install size is Vanguard's single-player campaign - which we saw gameplay of earlier this year at Gamescom - the multiplayer mode and all maps, and the horde-based Zombies mode. That's not a bad deal for just over 60GB at launch.

Just last week, it was revealed that 20 people have exited published Activision Blizzard following internal investigations, and the company's CEO is taking a pay cut until "transformational gender-related goals" have been achieved.